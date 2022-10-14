Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

1
TipRanks
·7 min read

Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight.

Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008.

While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looking quite cheap, so it might be time to get the stock picking rod out and go for some bottom fishing.

With this in mind, we dived into the TipRanks database and pulled out three such names that have taken it on the head in 2022. All are down by more than 40% this year, but that quirk aside, they also share another characteristic; all 3 are rated as Strong Buys by the analyst consensus and are projected to pick up steam in the months ahead. Let’s see why the Street’s experts think these names make good investment choices right now.

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)

If we’re on the subject of beaten-down names, then a good place to start would be in the tech sector, a corner of the market that has been particularly hard-hit this year. Sprinklr is a SaaS company specializing in customer experience management solutions. The company's AI-powered platform, Unified-CXM, helps its clients monitor and interact with customers with the aim of delivering better experiences. Some of the world’s biggest brands are clients, including Microsoft, Adobe and Oracle, amongst others.

Sprinklr is relatively new to the public markets, having held its IPO in June 2021, in a downsized offering for which the company raised $266 million. The shares were priced at $16 each but have had a rough time so far. In 2022 alone, the shares are down by 44%.

That said, the share losses have come against an expanding top-line, with revenues steadily growing in each subsequent quarter. In the latest report, for FQ2, revenue increased by 26.9% year-over-year to reach $150.6 million, edging ahead of the consensus estimate by $3.15 million. There have also been consistent beats on the bottom-line; adj. EPS of -$0.03 beat the -$0.06 expected by the analysts.

Assessing this company’s prospects, JMP analyst Patrick Walravens come down squarely in the bull-camp.

“Overall, we see Sprinklr as an attractive opportunity for long-term capital appreciation for a number of reasons, including: 1) Sprinklr’s AI-powered platform that is designed to listen to and manage customer experience data at massive scale across 36 channels (including TikTok) and has lots of high-value, vertical use cases; 2) the company is pursuing a large market opportunity, which is estimated to be ~$60B; 3) we like the leadership of CEO Ragy Thomas and CFO Manish Sarin, who joined in January and is helping focus the company on profitable growth; 4) we think in a tough macroeconomic environment, Sprinklr is benefiting from a trend to consolidation of solutions,” Walravens wrote.

As such, Walravens rates CXM stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) while his $22 price target makes room for 12-month gains of a strong 150%. (To watch Walravens’ track record, click here)

Overall, most agree this stock is one to own; the ratings split 6 to 2 in favor of Buys over Holds, providing this name with a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $15.29, the average target implies shares will climb ~74% higher over the one-year timeframe. (See CXM stock forecast on TipRanks)

NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

The next beaten-down stock we'll look at is NanoString, a specialist in the field of spatial biology. That is, the study of molecules in a two-dimensional or three-dimensional context.

In layman’s terms, the company develops advanced instruments which are used in labs for scientific and clinical research. The company offers 3 main products; the nCounter Analysis System, the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) platform.

NanoString also recently unveiled its new AtoMx Spatial Informatics Portal (SIP), an integrated ecosystem with streamlined workflows which corresponds with its other platforms. The commercial launch is expected this fall.

2022 has been brutal for this stock, which is down by 76% year-to-date. The share losses have come alongside real world decline, as exhibited in the latest quarterly statement - for 2Q22. Revenue fell by 4.8% from the same period a year ago to $32.22 million while the losses widened too; EPS of -$0.85 dropped from the loss of -$0.60 in 2Q21. Additionally, the company lowered its outlook; total product and service revenue for the year is now expected in the range between $140 and $150 million, vs. the prior guidance of $150 to $160 million, while the company expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $75 to $85 million, whereas beforehand NanoString called for a loss of $65 to $75 million.

While investors have voted with their thumbs down this year, Canaccord analyst Kyle Mikson remains fully behind this name.

“We remain bullish on NSTG's spatial biology opportunity,” the analyst said. “We continue to believe that CosMx and GeoMx (combined with AtoMx) should be complementary going forward. Despite recent ‘self-inflicted’ commercial execution issues, we believe NanoString will be able to right-size its sales force to support its full CosMx launch in 2H22. We believe the shares are highly attractive at current levels.”

Mikson isn’t just predicting a strong future, he’s backing his stance with a Buy rating and a $30 price target that implies ~175% one-year upside potential. (To watch Mikson’s track record, click here)

4 other analysts join Mikson in the bull corner, and one skeptic can’t detract from the Strong Buy consensus rating. The forecast calls for 12-month gains of 152%, considering the average target clocks in at $275. (See NSTG stock forecast on TipRanks)

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

From one life sciences company to another; Maravai develops and provides essential products utilized for the purpose of new drug development, diagnostics, human disease research and next-gen vaccines.

The last bit is important as Maravai’s products are being widely used in mRNA-based production and Maravai has enjoyed the prominence seen by mRNA technologies in Covid-19 vaccines.

The most frequently used Covid vaccination on a global scale is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine, COMIRNATY, which uses Maravai’s CleanCap mRNA capping technology.

This achievement should bolster Maravai's prospects for success in the 500+ mRNA vaccines and therapies being developed. It has also provided the company with a sales boost (65% of 2020 to 2022e sales are driven by COVID-vaccines).

That sales bump was still reflected in the company’s most recent earnings report – for 2Q22. Revenue rose by 11.5% year-over-year to $242.73 million, while beating the Street’s call by $9.51 million. EPS of $0.53 also came in well above the $0.38 consensus estimate.

That said, Maravai has been unable to withstand the bearish market forces and the shares have tumbled ~55% this year.

There are also questions regarding the future growth trajectory once the Covid tailwind completely subsides. However, this is not a concern for Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Dan Leonard, who points out the growing prevalence of mRNA technology.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trajectory of mRNA technologies by multiple years, according to our diligence. The pipeline product candidates for Maravai's raw materials are broad and deep. According to market research by L.E.K., mRNA/cell and gene therapy assets in development are expected to grow 4x from 2022 to 2027. The FDA expects more than 200 cell and gene therapy INDs per year and 10-20 approvals per year (from nine in total today) starting in 2025. Funding for cell and gene therapies companies totaled ~$20B in 2020," Leonard explained.

"All in, we view it as an attractive market for suppliers, with Maravai most exposed in our coverage,” the analyst summed up.

Conveying his confidence, Leonard’s Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating is backed by a $34 price target, suggesting an 80% upside from current levels. (To watch Leonard’s track record, click here)

Like Kulkarni, other analysts also take a bullish approach. MRVI's Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 6 Buys and zero Holds or Sells. Given the $35 average price target, the upside potential lands at ~85%. (See MRVI stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • 3 Attractive REITs With A Dividend Yield Over 6%

    When an entire sector such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) gets trounced, a lot of decent stocks are thrown into the mix along with those that are not very good quality. Higher interest rates this year have slashed prices and subsequently raised the dividends on dozens of quality stocks, with some now beginning to show signs of life. Here are three REITs with dividend yields over 6% that have been gaining momentum this week and could be signaling better times are ahead: Simon Property G

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Kroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is in talks about a tie-up with rival Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA cas

  • Health Stock Amgen Has Strong Performance On Drug News; Shares Above Key Levels

    This health stock is up over 9% for the week and within 3% of a buy point on the chart. Shares soared on news of its obesity treatment.

  • Like Dividends? 3 Tech Titans Paying Investors Handsomely

    When thinking of dividends, REITs, Utilities, or Basic Materials are all areas that come to the front of many minds. However, the Technology sector shouldn't be overlooked.

  • 11 Best Content Delivery Network Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 11 best content delivery network stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook and the content delivery network sector, go directly and see 5 Best Content Delivery Network Stocks To Buy Now. Content delivery network (CDN) stocks offer a worthwhile investment opportunity to […]

  • 10 Fallen Growth Stocks Will Make You Up To 113% Richer, Analysts Say

    Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.

  • Is It Smart to Invest During a Bear Market? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Bear markets can be intimidating, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this volatility will last. Stock prices have been sinking since the beginning of the year, with the S&P 500 down nearly 25% from its peak. With so much volatility, is it really safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousan

  • Factbox-Mega merger talks turn spotlight on Kroger, Albertsons

    Factbox-Mega merger talks turn spotlight on Kroger, Albertsons

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Despite the tough economic environment, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Aflac (NYSE: AFL) each raised their payouts to shareholders over the last 12 months. This activity extended the dividend growth streaks of these three companies to a range of 39 years to 56 years straight. Let's take a look at why each company appears poised to continue growing its dividend for many more years.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $16.96, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights

    The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.” Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying the Republican as too extreme on the issue, noting Dixon’s opposition to the procedure even in cases of rape or incest.

  • Checking in on Factor ETF Performance

    Returns largely determined by time period, fund characteristics.

  • Asian Stocks Climb in Wild Ride After CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities advanced in the wake of a shock rebound in US stocks that roared back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpAn index of the region’