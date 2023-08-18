It’s time to be brave and tear up the triple lock

There is precisely zero chance that Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party, desperately clinging onto the life support machine, is going to touch the state pension this side of the general election.

But defenders of the cast iron protections afforded to Britain’s old-age benefit are looking increasingly deluded.

This week the Prime Minister said “of course” the Government was “committed to its policy on the triple lock”. As a result, from next April millions of pensioners can bank on an extra £800 a year – taking the annual payment beyond £11,000 for those who qualify for the full whack.

I have written about pensions for a decade and, though I have 35-odd years to wait until personally receiving my first payments, have always dismissed attempts to water down the “triple lock” which was introduced in 2010 to lift older people out of poverty.

It was smart politics to guarantee there could never be a repeat of Gordon Brown’s infamous 75p-a-week rise and cemented the Tories’ political base.

But I’m afraid the triple guarantee, whereby payments rise by the higher of wages, inflation or 2.5pc, is now too generous and a brave politician needs to say so. The original 2010 mission has been successful. There are still struggling pensioners, of course, but huge numbers have been taken out of poverty.

As long ago as 2017 the Resolution Foundation and Intergenerational Commission found that the incomes of pensioner households had performed “extremely well”, to the point that on average working-age households had slightly lower incomes than retirees.

Granted, a large part of this reversal in fortunes was the prevalence of final salary or “defined benefit” pensions among older generations. Like the modern state pension, these schemes offer a retirement salary, rising each year and will pay out, no matter what, until the death of the holder and even their partner.

Today’s pensioners have gold-plated private and state pensions.

By contrast, workers under the age of about 50, have pitiful pensions by comparison and hold all the risk of turning a pot of cash into something resembling an income.

This week it became clear that next year’s state pensions will rise in line with wages, probably by around 8pc, and not by the consumer prices index as had been expected.

Protecting pensioner income against the increases in the cost of living makes complete sense. Likewise, 2.5pc is a sensible underpin for those years where inflation is very low. But what is the justification for pensions keeping pace with wages?

Indeed, the Government has already suspended the wage lock once before – when the end of the Covid-19 furlough scheme would have meant a gargantuan rise in pensions.

They may be second best when it comes to football, but the Australians have largely got it right on pensions.

We’ve nicked pension policies from them before, and now we should consider means-testing the state pension as they do.

After all, other universal payments are few and far between in our benefits system. And, yes, the state pension is a benefit, not a personal pot of cash you get to dip into in your 60s.

It may be good politics to stuff the pockets of already comfortable pensioners, but it is not good economics.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.