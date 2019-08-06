Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock?

It hasn't been a vintage few years for 3M (NYSE: MMM). The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 30% since the start of 2016 and has declined 15% in the last year compared to a 7% gain in the index. What's going on, and does the latest set of earnings change anything about the investment case for the stock?

Why 3M's stock has been declining

To understand what's happened to 3M in the last few years, you have to rewind to the 2015-to-2017 period. Coming off the back of a good 2014, the company's growth in the next two years faltered due to the same sentence weakness in U.S. industrial production, which was largely caused by collapsing energy prices. In fact, the mid-2015-to-mid-2016 period was the first in 50 years in which a recession in U.S. industrial production occurred without being accompanied by an overall economic recession -- tough times for industrials with heavy industry exposure.

Bulls and bears continue to do battle over 3M stock.

The chart below shows organic sales growth trends since 2015. As you can see, 2015 and 2016 were disappointing years -- organic sales growth came in below initial guidance -- but 2017 saw the company storming back to form with 5.2% organic sales growth compared to an initial forecast of 1% to 3%. What's gone wrong since then?

3M's pricing power

The seeds of the problem were actually visible as far back as 2017. A closer look at the chart above shows that 3M's sales growth in 2017 was largely on the back of volume growth -- there simply wasn't any significant pricing growth.

The question then is what happens to sales growth when the economy turns down and volume growth disappears? Moreover, should investors really pay a premium for a stock whose business model is predicated on creating differentiated products that are supposed to command pricing power when that pricing power is no longer apparent?

In addition, the two segments with the least cyclical exposure, namely healthcare and consumer, had been consistently underperforming management's expectations. Again, questions should be asked. What happens to 3M's growth if/when the economy slows and 3M is then relying on two less cyclical segments if they are underperformers?