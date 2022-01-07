Time to Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock? Top Analyst Weighs In

TipRanks
·2 min read

Netflix (NFLX) shares have been on the backfoot recently; since mid-November, the stock has pulled back ~22%.

The drop comes alongside several concerning factors, as noted by Stifel’s 5-star analyst Scott Devitt. The analyst counts: “(1) weakening app engagement beginning in November; (2) the prospect of slower subscriber growth; and (3) less profitable growth in international markets,” which have likely “tempered expectations” and placed negative pressure on shares.

Nevertheless, with the release of high-profile original content and the progress made on its video games and visual effects initiatives, the analyst believes the company “executed well on its strategy in Q4.”

However, that can’t gloss over Apptopia engagement data which suggests a more “modest subscriber addition cadence” in Q4 than Devitt had previously expected.

As of December 31st, MAUs (monthly active users) were tracking at ~217.6 million, roughly 6.3 million above the figures at the end of Q3, but ~2.2 million below management's guidance for 8.5 million net adds in the quarter.

This foreshadows less potential upside in Q4’s results, and as such, Devitt reduced his Q4 sub add estimate from 10.1 million to a “consensus-matching” 8.6 million, which is also about the same as management's 8.5 million guidance.

There are other factors to note regarding the weakened sentiment, including the macro related trend of sector rotation away from tech/growth and investors showing more interest in streaming competitors and the “utility of alternatives.”

Generally speaking, Devitt thinks that in contrast to the recent focus on sub add growth and Netflix’ leadership status, the NFLX narrative is changing and includes other elements. These number: “(1) steady growth in lower ARPPU international markets coupled with broad utilization of pricing power as an offset; (2) content-spend leverage as Originals become dominant in the content mix; (3) steady flip to free cash flow generation; and (4) engagement-enhancing product verticals which support pricing power.”

Management's ability to make good on these “developing pieces” of the story, says the 5-star analyst, will partially determine further share price appreciation.

So, bottom line, what does it all mean for investors? Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix shares, although his price target gets a trim; the figure drops from $690 to $660, suggesting shares have room for 22% growth over the coming months. (To watch Devitt's track record, click here)

Turning now to other analysts’ coverage which shows that Netflix retains most – though not all - of the Street’s support; based on 23 Buys, vs. 4 Holds and 3 Sells, the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target is just above Devitt’s; at $675.54, the figure suggests one-year returns of ~25%. (See Netflix stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Has Many Positive Catalysts. Why It’s One to Watch.

    Nvidia is a stock to watch following the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, with more catalysts to come, according to Citi analysts. Analyst Atif Malik added the chip maker to the firm’s catalyst watch list, encouraged by management’s virtual address at CES earlier this week. “Management commented strong holiday gaming season, solid data center demand trends, and gaming/networking foundry supply to improve in 2H this year,” Malik said.

  • Is Tesla Stock Headed to $1,400 or $67? Why Predicting Auto Makers’ Performance Is Tricky.

    Ford Motor General Motors Tesla and Rivian Automotive each had price swings of more than 10% during the first trading week of the year. Tesla made the first big move, jumping 13.5% on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 308,600 vehicles, trouncing estimates and its own record. Next, Ford (F) gained 11.7% on Tuesday after it announced that it would raise production of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, to 150,000 units a year.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks in 2022 to generate a jumbo inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

    Despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There's something especially alluring about the potential to achieve a 10x return. Mutual-fund manager Peter Lynch called such investments 10-baggers. He found quite a few of them during his time leading Fidelity Investments' Magellan Fund.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Has a Simple Plan for Growth

    This bellwether net lease REIT makes sure that it has an advantage in this key area by being selective.

  • Realty Income's Orion Office Spinoff Is About to Set Its Dividend

    Orion Office's next big step is setting a dividend, and Wall Street is eagerly waiting. What should investors expect?

  • 1 Lithium Producer Is Mining Big Gains in the Booming EV Market

    The revolutionary growth being experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) market goes much deeper than the car sales that we as consumers see at the surface. To be more specific, lithium batteries are what's currently powering us into the future for the EV market. For investors, lithium producers have made for a good investment opportunity.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Crypto.Com (CRO) Price Prediction 2022

    Crypto.com coin has not been very active during 2021 with the exception of the end of the year. This should considerably change in 2022 as the coin is expected to hit a new ATH of nearly $1.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.