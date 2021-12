The AV Club

Star Wars fans are a prickly bunch, prone to wildly unpredictable swings that make it impossible to predict what they will or won’t like (No to Baby Anakin, yes to Baby Yoda? No to Ewoks, yes to Porgs? Yes to Clone Wars, but also yes to the bad episodes of Clone Wars, of which there are many?), and while even Daisy Ridley started to notice the rough edges of the fandom by the end of her run in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, Pen15's Maya Erskine found the perfect way to interact with Star Wars fans.