Time’s Up chair resigns after reportedly aiding Cuomo effort to discredit accuser

Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday as chair of Time’s Up, an organization established to fight workplace sexual misconduct, after an investigation found she was involved in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's effort to discredit a woman who accused him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: The report from investigators appointed by the New York attorney general found that Kaplan reviewed a draft of a letter that "denied the legitimacy of [ex-Cuomo aide Lindsey] Boylan's allegations, impugned her credibility, and attacked her claims as politically motivated."

The investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, in violation of state and federal law.

Cuomo has denied all wrongdoing. He now faces criminal investigations in three jurisdictions, an impeachment investigation in the state Assembly, and wide-ranging calls for him to resign, including from President Biden.

What they're saying: Kaplan, who founded Time’s Up's legal defense fund, said in her resignation letter that she could not answer questions about her involvement with Cuomo because she is a practicing lawyer, according to the Times.

“I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active litigation practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign," the letter reads.

The big picture: Melissa DeRosa, a top aide for Cuomo who investigators said also helped the governor discredit Boylan and other accusers, resigned from her position on Sunday.

Attorneys representing Cuomo and New York's executive chamber have criticized the attorney general's investigation as partisan and have denied that Cuomo and other executive chamber members attempted to retaliate against accusers.

