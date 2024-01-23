Time change 2024 to spring forward soon! When clocks move an hour for Daylight Savings Time

The dark morning hours of winter are upon us and for many, they can't leave soon enough.

Those who despise winter are wondering how far off spring is and when we can move those clocks forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time.

Here's what you need to know about DST in 2024:

When does time change in 2024 for Daylight Saving Time in U.S.?

In the spring, participating states turn clocks forward an hour on the second Sunday in March. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of November each year and that's when states turn clocks back an hour.

When do we spring forward in 2024 for DST?

Clocks officially spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Do I gain or lose an hour of sleep on March 10 for Daylights Savings Time?

When the clocks "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time, they are moved forward at 2 a.m. for one hour when Daylight Saving Time begins, losing an hour of sleep.

In the fall when DST ends, clocks will "fall back" one hour in November. That is when people will gain one hour of sleep.

When does Daylight Savings 2024 time change fall back?

Clocks fall back on Sunday, Nov. 3 in 2024.

Why does time change at 2 a.m. for Daylight Saving Time?

In an interview with Time Magazine, author Michael Downing cited his book, "Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time," to explain how Amtrak and the railroads were the main reason clocks change at 2 a.m. for DST.

There were no trains leaving the station at 2 a.m. on Sundays in New York City when Daylight Saving Time was established.

"Sunday morning at 2 a.m. was when they would interrupt the least amount of train travel around the country,” Downing said.

Did Daylight Saving Time start because of farmers?

No, according to almanac.com.

"Many Americans wrongly point to farmers as the driving force behind Daylight Saving Time. In fact, farmers were its strongest opponents and, as a group, stubbornly resisted the change from the beginning," Catherine Boeckmann wrote for almanac.com.

"When the war ended, the farmers and working-class people who had held their tongues began speaking out. They demanded an end to Daylight Saving Time, claiming it benefited only office workers and the leisure class. The controversy spotlighted the growing gap between rural and urban dwellers."

Which U.S. states don't change clocks for Daylight Saving Time?

As of July 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation noted that only Hawaii and parts of Arizona do not participate in daylight saving time. The Navajo Nation is the lone exception in Arizona.

The territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not participate.

According to the website, states may exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law in accordance with the Uniform Time Act, as amended.

Why does the time change in Indiana?

Daylight saving time is meant to provide extra sunlight during the spring, summer and fall seasons, but in Indiana, there's a very complicated past with DST. While Indiana has spent some time without switching clocks, Hoosiers currently turn their clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall.

When does Daylight Saving Time end permanently?

Despite the Sunshine Protection Act being unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate in 2022, there is no permanent end in sight.

The bill was not signed into law by the U.S. House of Representatives, citing other priorities that needed to be addressed before tackling DST, according to The Hill. Thus, the bill has not been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) told The Hill in July that efforts to find a consensus for Daylight Saving Time continue to fall flat with an emphasis on geographical issues rather than political party lines.

"The problem is that a lot of people say to me, ‘Oh, we should just have, you know, we shouldn’t switch back and forth, we should just have standard or daylight saving,’ but then they disagree over which one to enact," Pallone told The Hill.

"And so that’s the problem. We need a consensus that if we’re gonna have one time, what is it? And I haven’t been able to get a consensus on that."

A 2023 version of the Sunshine Protection Act sat idle in the House of Representatives for the entire year.

