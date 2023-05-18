At time of change, Charlotte Observer expands local and NC criminal justice coverage

At a time when community members and government leaders seek criminal justice reform, The Charlotte Observer is expanding coverage of police, courts and related realms.

Reporter Ryan Oehrli will lead an initiative to more often dig beyond daily crime and court headlines. He will explore data, policy and people’s experiences to shed more light on entities tasked with promoting public safety.

The reporting will widen The Observer’s existing commitments to this reporting. It will focus on the good and the bad while paying special attention to disparities and efforts at change.

“Ryan is a dogged and curious reporter whose work is shaped by the necessity for equity and fairness within the criminal justice system,” said Charlotte Observer Executive Editor, Rana Cash. “His desire to understand complex issues and make them plain to everyday readers makes him the ideal journalist for this new and important role.”

Protesters scramble on 4th Street as police fire chemical agents on either side of the marchers in uptown Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The expanded coverage is made possible with funding from the nonprofit The Just Trust, a grant-giving initiative that supports criminal justice reform projects across the country.

Oehrli, a North Carolina native, arrived in Charlotte this month after reporting on breaking news, public safety and courts for the Asheville Citizen-Times.

His journalism there shed light on the Asheville Police Department’s use of a public relations firm that was billed to taxpayers as a transparency engagement service. He reported on a growing backlog of unprosecuted murder cases in Buncombe County, an in-custody death in Henderson County that was later deemed a homicide and other incidents of alleged police misconduct.

Before that, Oehrli worked for several publications in Mississippi, including the Mississippi Free Press. He grew up in the small city of Washington.

Ryan Oehrli will report on criminal justice issues affecting people in the Charlotte region and across North Carolina.

Just Trust supports expanded criminal justice coverage at two McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina: The News & Observer, based in Raleigh, and The Observer. McClatchy maintains full, independent editorial control of all journalism supported by philanthropy.

Editor’s note: The Charlotte Observer welcomes reader suggestions for criminal justice coverage. Have ideas? Reach out to Ryan Oehrli at roehrli@charlotteobserver.com or 252-944-6816.