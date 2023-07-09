Bank of England

One of the Prime Minister’s five pledges is to halve inflation by the end of this year. But given that the responsibility to control inflation was outsourced to the Bank of England 25 years ago, it’s hard to see how this pledge means anything in the real world.

Challenged recently about surging prices, the Prime Minister assured us that he is “totally, one hundred per cent, on it”, and that tackling inflation is his “number one priority”. If it really is, it’s time to change the mandate of the Bank of England.

The Bank of England is independent in the operation of monetary policy, and it can remain so. But the objectives and framework under which it operates are set by the government; it is here that No.10 must act.

The gross economic distortions that have built up as a result of decades of ultra-easy monetary policy must first be recognised. Then the PM must step up to the plate to rewrite the Bank of England’s monetary policy objectives and constrain the Bank of England’s balance sheet. With a limit to the quantity of money that can be printed, the long-term outlook for inflation will improve overnight, and as that happens, so long-term interest rates will fall, benefitting the government and mortgage holders alike.

Inflation is principally a monetary phenomenon. Lord King, when Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, wrote: “Few empirical regularities in economics are so well documented as the co-movement of money and inflation”. Researchers at the European Central Bank have similarly stated of this relationship that “it is “hardwired” into the deep structure of the economy”.

Any economics A-Level student can also tell you that inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods. Unfortunately, today’s central banking fraternity, Andrew Bailey included, have been ignoring what has been known for years about money and inflation.

Over the past 18 months, Bailey has blamed inflation on everyone and everything except too much money: Covid “supply shocks”, China, the war in Ukraine, adverse climate conditions, early retirement, the tight labour market and high wage demands. He has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that a decade of artificially-low interest rates and £895bn of Quantitative Easing have boosted prices, even though not a word of monetary analysis has been presented. It’s as if there is a monetary black hole in Threadneedle Street.

For the benefit of the Prime Minister, therefore, let’s make a start on filling this vacuum. Since the Bank’s independence in May 1997, consumer prices have increased by 88% cumulatively, or 2.4% pa compounded, only marginally above the official 2% target. The Bank might claim that it has done its job, therefore. But during the same period the UK broad money stock M4 has increased by an astounding 426% (6.6% pa compounded).

Given that inflation typically moves in line with money growth over the long-term then Houston, we have a problem. The inflation that we are seeing now may simply be prices playing catch-up, and there could be a lot more to come. But leaving this worrisome thought aside, where did all this extra money actually go?

The answer is that it went mostly into asset prices – primarily property: UK house prices have risen by around 450% since 1997.

And from March 2020, when the Bank of England launched its pandemic QE of approximately £400bn, to November 2022, when it started to withdraw some of that money (quantitative tightening, or QT), the average price of a detached house in the UK rose by 30%. That’s a gain in property wealth in under three years of £106,000. Lower-income renters, of course, gained nothing.

Much of this extra money also went into financial assets and government bonds (gilts), the latter contributing to a bloated, debt-soaked public sector (net public sector debt has increased by more than 600%). Yet central banks don’t even measure asset prices when they report on inflation.

The 2008 Global Financial Crisis resulted from excessive and dangerous lending by high street banks that, when the bust came, destroyed their balance sheets. Today’s inflationary crisis has been triggered primarily by the Bank of England itself, whose excessive and dangerous money printing has destroyed the whole country’s balance sheet.

From March 2009 to March 2023, almost 80% of the growth in the UK money supply occurred as a direct result of the Bank of England’s QE. The result? Sterling has lost purchasing power both at home and abroad; government debt has reached £2.5 trillion; and households and corporates alike (Thames Water, for example) have borrowed excessively at rock-bottom interest rates. Meanwhile, those working in the financial and property sectors have been showered with boomtime revenues. Undeniably, inequality has soared, via asset price inflation for the wealthy and consumer price inflation for the poor.

The Bank’s current catch-up programme of QT and raising interest rates will, sooner or later, trigger a sharp, debt-driven contraction and economic recession. Howls of protest – especially from left-wing commentators and the financial and property sectors – will likely compel the Bank to slash rates again and return to a renewed policy of QE.

We cannot stay on this treadmill. Anyone that cares about narrowing the wealth inequality gap must combat this scourge of money printing which lies at the heart of our financial, economic and political system. That’s why we have launched our Honest Money Initiative, to make this case before it’s too late.

The Prime Minister has shown from the recent 15-year NHS staffing reform that he is prepared to take tough decisions that will make a difference many years after he has left office. Assuming he now recognises the distortive side effects of our current monetary regime, he can make an even bigger difference to our lives well into the future by preventing the Bank from returning to money printing.

First, the government must set a limit on the size of the Bank’s balance sheet (for instance, a fixed percentage of M4). Second, it should rewrite the Bank of England Act to replace the existing consumer price target with a new target: to protect the Pound’s real purchasing power from one generation to the next by whatever means necessary.

Only then will we be able to create the growth and prosperity our country, and its public services, so desperately need.

Max Rangeley is on the Advisory Board of the Ludwig von Mises Institute-Europe. Geoffrey Blanning worked in the City of London for 32 years.

