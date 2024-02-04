‘It’s time for change’: Taylor County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate Javier Villarreal challenges Randy Williams

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Taylor County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate Javier Villarreal discussed his campaign against incumbent Randy Williams, stating that his top priority is the residents of Taylor County.

Villarreal, 35, was born and raised in Abilene. He is married with three kids and is involved in ministry outreach and nonprofits. His campaign slogan is ‘It’s time for change,’ something he feels fits his run for office.

“I do believe that it is time for change. I do believe that it’s time for a new generation of leaders like myself, to really rise up to bring a new vision [and] fresh ideas, I do believe that it is time for somebody like myself to reprioritize the Taylor County County citizens by working on their behalf. So that’s one of the reasons why it sparked interest for me to run,” Villarreal said.

He will be challenging Randy Williams, who has held the title of a Taylor County Commissioner since 2009.

“I was taught to honor and respect. I do acknowledge that Randy has been in position for 15-plus years, but I also acknowledge the fact that Taylor County is growing. And the same system that worked 15 years ago, is not the same system that’s going to continue to work forever… I’ve been saying that it is time for change. And, if elected, I really do want to work on behalf of the people and for the people. So that’s, that’s one of my biggest motivations,” Villarreal said. “I may not be experienced. But I do believe that a great leader is somebody who is willing to continue to listen, somebody who’s willing to continue to learn, and somebody who also is willing to continue to respect. Believe me, when I say that if I’m elected, I’m going to do everything that I can in my power to make sure that our county residents know that I’m working 110% on their behalf.”

He encourages the community to watch the Taylor County Commissioner’s court online.

“I encourage viewers to watch. You’re a taxpayer, so if you want to know how your money is being handled, or how you’re being represented, I do encourage you guys to watch. I do watch, I do tune in… I really do want to be a part of something you know, like, and I believe that that’s being a new voice and a new leader for Taylor County and Taylor County residents,” Villarreal said.

He mentioned that one of the reasons that he is running is to bring county roads up to date.

“There’s issues such as some roads, county roads, aren’t updated. Believe it or not, there’s a lot of school buses that pick up our children in those rural areas, and so making sure that they have a safe road to drive on, making sure that speed limit signs are up and stop signs are up to ensure the safety of our children, you know, and also the safety of our Taylor County residents,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal shared that he is against raising taxes as inflation continues to rise.

“There’s a lot of hard-working individuals who are really trying to make ends meet, gas is high, utilities are high, rents high, mortgages are high. And so with the city raising taxes and school districts raising taxes, if elected, I want to work with our Taylor County officials, and our department heads to see how we can be more resourceful that way. We don’t have to continue to burden our tenant county residents,” Villarreal said.

He said that if elected, he would work more with city officials and residents of Taylor County.

“I want to be able to learn how we can be more resourceful that way. I think that’s the key: being resourceful. Stop trying to buy what we want and actually buy what we need. And so I do believe that it’s one of the biggest changes that we need to make is to be resourceful when it comes to being a Taylor County leader,” Villarreal said. “For example, you need vehicles to travel from point A to point B, but if it’s not needed, how can we use that money to really invest in, for example, roads? Maybe we don’t need a truck this year. Maybe we can use that money to really focus on ensuring a safe county road… For school buses to travel on, stuff like that… There’s always going to be issues. But if we really prioritize what is needed instead of what’s wanted, I do believe that it’ll guide us into a better place.”

