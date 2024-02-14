Is it time for a Columbus Symphony concert hall? Or are elites partying while poor starve?

Support Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Back in the 1970s, several of us from southeastern Ohio happily shared rides to Columbus to listen to the marvelous Columbus Symphony Orchestra. CSO was at that time presenting, in addition to its well-attended concerts, three fully staged operatic productions each year.

Now, I live here in Columbus, and have noticed that the CSO and its musicians have become marginalized. There are fewer CSO offerings, the number of orchestra members has been decreased, the musicians’ salaries have been reduced, and for several years the musicians have been employed only part-time.

What we know: Columbus Symphony Orchestra's $275 million music hall plans

Central Ohio residents are well aware of the February 2024 Bloomberg report listing Columbus as having the highest growing population of any big city in 2023. Isn't it about time that we support CSO and further reflect Columbus’ growing significance? Shouldn't the CSO to have its own venue with modern acoustics? This city is quite capable of providing competitive salaries and full-time employment to elite musicians, who should not have to secure other jobs to patch together a decent living. Legislators, private foundations, politicians, and voters owe the versatile CSO an enormous debt for providing superb classical and contemporary works and guest artists for an expanding and ever-appreciative audience.

Deborah L. Hartman, Hilliard

A concert hall? What about the homeless?

Abiout the Feb. 11 article "'Hope and a dream' or ‘a necessity'?" The proposed $275-million Columbus Symphony Orchestra concert hall shows the priorities of the elites of Columbus. While over 2,200 homeless people live on the streets of Columbus, according to the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless, our elites are more interested in using tax money and their own tax-deductible contributions to build playthings for themselves. They are no different than the elites of the past who partied while the poor starved. I suggest they pray every night that there is no just God who will hold them accountable for their selfishness.

George Moss, Columbus

Blundo will be missed

I have had the pleasure to read many of the great columnists in The Dispatch over the years. Joe Blundo is among them. Laughing is priceless and Joe shared his special gift of satire with us. I and so many others will miss seeing him in these pages. Congratulations, Joe, on all your accomplishments and best wishes on your ongoing endeavors. Thank you.

Susan B. West, Athens

Retiring: Joe Blundo grateful for all of his years as a columnist for The Dispatch

Missing Downtown bus station

I rode the Greyhound bus from 1965 to 1968 back and forth from Columbus to Ohio University.

I have ridden the GoBus from Athens to downtown Columbus for wonderful matinee performances at the Riffe Center. How convenient to arrive Downtown, have a coffee or treat, and then make the short walk to the theater. After the show, if I had time before the return bus, I could easily walk and enjoy time at the wonderful Columbus Metropolitan Main Library.

I have ridden the Go Bus from Athens to downtown Columbus, and then taken a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus to the edge of Dublin to visit my sister. A zillion COTA buses could get you almost anywhere in Columbus! Now, no longer easily accessible.

These pleasant visits to Columbus are no longer possible, and I am very sad about it.

I have some family sometimes able to transport me to and from the new Greyhound/Barons bus station on Wilson Road. So I am lucky that way. I have no idea how most people navigate their trips to or from Wilson Road.

Columbus can surely do better.

Judith Daso, Athens

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Symphony hall plans show selfish priorities of elites