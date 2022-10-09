Is It Time To Consider Buying Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)?

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$13.27 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$9.50. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Aecon Group's current trading price of CA$9.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Aecon Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Aecon Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Aecon Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Aecon Group’s ratio of 22.07x is below its peer average of 38.82x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Construction industry. Aecon Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Aecon Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Aecon Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ARE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ARE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Aecon Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you are no longer interested in Aecon Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

