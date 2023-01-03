Is It Time To Consider Buying Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS)?

Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Aemulus Holdings Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Aemulus Holdings Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Aemulus Holdings Berhad’s ratio of 26.15x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.6x, which means if you buy Aemulus Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Aemulus Holdings Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Aemulus Holdings Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Aemulus Holdings Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Aemulus Holdings Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 99%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AEMULUS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AEMULUS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AEMULUS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AEMULUS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Aemulus Holdings Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Aemulus Holdings Berhad you should be mindful of and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

