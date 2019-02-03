Is It Time To Consider Buying Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Let’s talk about the popular Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI). The company’s shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTBR over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Anheuser-Busch InBev’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Anheuser-Busch InBev?

Good news, investors! Anheuser-Busch InBev is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €91.53, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Anheuser-Busch InBev’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Anheuser-Busch InBev look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Anheuser-Busch InBev. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ABI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ABI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Anheuser-Busch InBev. You can find everything you need to know about Anheuser-Busch InBev in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Anheuser-Busch InBev, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

