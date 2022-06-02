Is It Time To Consider Buying Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)?

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Aterian’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Aterian

What is Aterian worth?

According to my valuation model, Aterian seems to be fairly priced at around 1.77% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Aterian today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $2.99, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Aterian’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Aterian generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 89% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Aterian. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ATER’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATER, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Aterian you should be mindful of and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you are no longer interested in Aterian, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.