Is It Time To Consider Buying Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8)?

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$10.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$6.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Audinate Group's current trading price of AU$6.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Audinate Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Audinate Group Still Cheap?

Audinate Group appears to be overvalued by 21% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at AU$6.98 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of A$5.75. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Audinate Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Audinate Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Audinate Group's earnings are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AD8’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AD8 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AD8 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AD8, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

