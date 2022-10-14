Is It Time To Consider Buying Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG)?

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Autosports Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Autosports Group?

According to my valuation model, Autosports Group seems to be fairly priced at around 4.27% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Autosports Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$1.91, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Autosports Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Autosports Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Autosports Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ASG appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ASG for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ASG should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Autosports Group at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Autosports Group.

If you are no longer interested in Autosports Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

