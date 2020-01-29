Is It Time To Consider Buying AXA SA (EPA:CS)?

AXA SA (EPA:CS) maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the ENXTPA, with a relatively tight range of €23.69 to €25.47. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AXA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in AXA?

AXA appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AXA’s ratio of 41.29x is above its peer average of 18.8x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Insurance industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that AXA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will AXA generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AXA’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

