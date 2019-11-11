Is It Time To Consider Buying Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Axalta Coating Systems’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Axalta Coating Systems?

According to my valuation model, Axalta Coating Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 7.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Axalta Coating Systems today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $32.69, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Axalta Coating Systems’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Axalta Coating Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Axalta Coating Systems’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AXTA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AXTA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

