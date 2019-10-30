Is It Time To Consider Buying Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (ELI:BCP)?

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (ELI:BCP), operating in the financial services industry based in Portugal, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTLS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Banco Comercial Português’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Banco Comercial Português still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at €0.20 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 49% compared to my intrinsic value of €0.14. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Banco Comercial Português’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Banco Comercial Português look like?

ENXTLS:BCP Past and Future Earnings, October 30th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 80% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Banco Comercial Português. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BCP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BCP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BCP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BCP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

