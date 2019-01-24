Is It Time To Consider Buying Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB)?

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB), which is in the telecom business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Bigblu Broadband’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Bigblu Broadband

What’s the opportunity in Bigblu Broadband?

According to my valuation model, Bigblu Broadband seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bigblu Broadband today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £1.28, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bigblu Broadband’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Bigblu Broadband generate?

AIM:BBB Future Profit January 24th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bigblu Broadband. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bigblu Broadband. You can find everything you need to know about Bigblu Broadband in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Bigblu Broadband, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



