Is It Time To Consider Buying Boral Limited (ASX:BLD)?

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in Australia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to A$6.86 at one point, and dropping to the lows of A$4.78. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boral’s current trading price of A$5.03 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boral’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Boral worth?

Good news, investors! Boral is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$9.91, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Boral’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Boral generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boral. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BLD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BLD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BLD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

