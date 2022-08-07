Is It Time To Consider Buying Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Canfor Pulp Products’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Canfor Pulp Products Worth?

The stock is currently trading at CA$5.37 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 30% compared to my intrinsic value of CA$4.13. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Canfor Pulp Products’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Canfor Pulp Products generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 93% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Canfor Pulp Products. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CFX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CFX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CFX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CFX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Canfor Pulp Products mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Canfor Pulp Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

