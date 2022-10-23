Is It Time To Consider Buying Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Still Cheap?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel appears to be overvalued by 32% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$3.17 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $2.41. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Cerberus Cyber Sentinel?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CISO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CISO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CISO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CISO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel you should know about.

