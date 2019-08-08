Is It Time To Consider Buying China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:998)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:998). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$5.03 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$4.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether China CITIC Bank's current trading price of HK$4.08 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China CITIC Bank’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is China CITIC Bank worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that China CITIC Bank’s ratio of 4.05x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.5x, which means if you buy China CITIC Bank today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that China CITIC Bank should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that China CITIC Bank’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from China CITIC Bank?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China CITIC Bank’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 998’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 998? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 998, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 998, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China CITIC Bank.