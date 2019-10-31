Is It Time To Consider Buying China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (HKG:586)?

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (HKG:586), which is in the machinery business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on China Conch Venture Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is China Conch Venture Holdings still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that China Conch Venture Holdings’s ratio of 7.61x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.43x, which means if you buy China Conch Venture Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that China Conch Venture Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since China Conch Venture Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from China Conch Venture Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China Conch Venture Holdings’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 586’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 586? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 586, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 586, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

