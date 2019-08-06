Is It Time To Consider Buying China National Building Material Company Limited (HKG:3323)?

China National Building Material Company Limited (HKG:3323), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at China National Building Material’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is China National Building Material worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.97x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.77x, which means if you buy China National Building Material today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe China National Building Material should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because China National Building Material’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from China National Building Material?

SEHK:3323 Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of China National Building Material, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, 3323 appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on 3323, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 3323 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on 3323 should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China National Building Material.