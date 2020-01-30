Is It Time To Consider Buying Chinasoft International Limited (HKG:354)?

Chinasoft International Limited (HKG:354), which is in the it business, and is based in China, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Chinasoft International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Chinasoft International still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Chinasoft International today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$5.81, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Chinasoft International has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Chinasoft International generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Chinasoft International’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 354’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 354, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

