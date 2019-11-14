Is It Time To Consider Buying Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN)?

Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Switzerland, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Cicor Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Cicor Technologies?

Good news, investors! Cicor Technologies is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cicor Technologies’s ratio of 15.49x is below its peer average of 20.78x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, Cicor Technologies’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Cicor Technologies generate?

SWX:CICN Past and Future Earnings, November 14th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cicor Technologies’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since CICN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CICN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CICN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

