Is It Time To Consider Buying Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$49.37 and falling to the lows of US$39.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cisco Systems' current trading price of US$40.20 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cisco Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Cisco Systems Worth?

Good news, investors! Cisco Systems is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cisco Systems’s ratio of 13.98x is below its peer average of 21.91x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Communications industry. Cisco Systems’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Cisco Systems?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Cisco Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CSCO is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSCO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CSCO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

