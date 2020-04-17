Is It Time To Consider Buying CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN), which is in the reits business, and is based in Canada, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a CA$2.9b market-cap stock, it seems odd CT Real Estate Investment Trust is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is CT Real Estate Investment Trust worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.78x is currently well-above the industry average of 7.77x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will CT Real Estate Investment Trust generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for CT Real Estate Investment Trust, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CRT.UN’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CRT.UN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRT.UN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CT Real Estate Investment Trust.