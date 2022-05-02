Is It Time To Consider Buying D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)?

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at D4t4 Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in D4t4 Solutions?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 33.5x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 36.23x, which means if you buy D4t4 Solutions today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe D4t4 Solutions should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because D4t4 Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of D4t4 Solutions look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for D4t4 Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? D4T4’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at D4T4? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on D4T4, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for D4T4, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

