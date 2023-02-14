Is It Time To Consider Buying Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)?

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Denny's’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Denny's Worth?

Good news, investors! Denny's is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $15.69, but it is currently trading at US$12.14 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Denny's’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Denny's generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Denny's, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DENN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DENN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DENN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Denny's has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

