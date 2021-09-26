Is It Time To Consider Buying Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)?

While Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$102 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$91.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dolby Laboratories' current trading price of US$92.47 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dolby Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Dolby Laboratories

Is Dolby Laboratories still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Dolby Laboratories seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dolby Laboratories today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $108.66, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Dolby Laboratories’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Dolby Laboratories generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Dolby Laboratories' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DLB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Dolby Laboratories has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Dolby Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

