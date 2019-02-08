Is It Time To Consider Buying Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL), which is in the electrical business, and is based in Germany, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Dr. Hönle’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Dr. Hönle still cheap?

Good news, investors! Dr. Hönle is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Dr. Hönle’s ratio of 13.13x is below its peer average of 19.33x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Electrical industry. What’s more interesting is that, Dr. Hönle’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Dr. Hönle?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Dr. Hönle, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HNL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HNL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HNL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Dr. Hönle. You can find everything you need to know about Dr. Hönle in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Dr. Hönle, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

