Is It Time To Consider Buying Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)?

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Financial Institutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Financial Institutions?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.81x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.9x, which means if you buy Financial Institutions today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Financial Institutions should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Financial Institutions’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Financial Institutions?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Financial Institutions, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, FISI appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on FISI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FISI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on FISI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.