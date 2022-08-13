Is It Time To Consider Buying Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR)?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Flutter Entertainment’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Flutter Entertainment Worth?

Good news, investors! Flutter Entertainment is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £174.00, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Flutter Entertainment’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Flutter Entertainment look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 51% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Flutter Entertainment. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLTR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLTR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLTR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

