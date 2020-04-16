Is It Time To Consider Buying Fountaine Pajot SA (EPA:ALFPC)?

Fountaine Pajot SA (EPA:ALFPC), which is in the leisure business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €115 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €51.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fountaine Pajot's current trading price of €51.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fountaine Pajot’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Fountaine Pajot

What's the opportunity in Fountaine Pajot?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Fountaine Pajot’s ratio of 7.69x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.74x, which means if you buy Fountaine Pajot today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Fountaine Pajot should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Fountaine Pajot’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Fountaine Pajot?

ENXTPA:ALFPC Past and Future Earnings April 16th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 70% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fountaine Pajot. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALFPC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ALFPC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALFPC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ALFPC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.