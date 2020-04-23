Is It Time To Consider Buying Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)?

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fuller Smith & Turner’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Fuller Smith & Turner?

Great news for investors – Fuller Smith & Turner is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £9.45, but it is currently trading at UK£7.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Fuller Smith & Turner’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Fuller Smith & Turner?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fuller Smith & Turner. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FSTA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FSTA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FSTA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

