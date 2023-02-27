Is It Time To Consider Buying Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)?

While Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$17.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gogo's current trading price of US$14.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gogo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Gogo Worth?

Great news for investors – Gogo is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Gogo’s ratio of 6.79x is below its peer average of 34.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Wireless Telecom industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Gogo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Gogo generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Gogo, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GOGO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GOGO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GOGO for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Gogo, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Gogo (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Gogo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

