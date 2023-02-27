Is It Time To Consider Buying Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$17.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gogo's current trading price of US$14.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gogo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Gogo

What Is Gogo Worth?

Great news for investors – Gogo is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Gogo’s ratio of 6.79x is below its peer average of 34.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Wireless Telecom industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Gogo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Gogo generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Gogo, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GOGO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GOGO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GOGO for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Gogo, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Gogo (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Gogo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited Just Recorded A 47% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    It's been a sad week for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ), who've watched their investment drop 11% to...

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • 12 High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 high growth healthcare stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 High Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy. The healthcare sector proved its mettle in 2022. When the broader stock market was in turmoil, major healthcare companies, including Cardinal Health, McKesson […]

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • This Reverse-Stock-Split Stock Is Down 90%, but Is It a Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market?

    Paysafe just completed a 12-for-1 reverse stock split to meet the New York Stock Exchange's listing requirements.

  • 3 Rebounding Tech Stocks That Have Proven They're Here to Stay

    You might have noticed the global economy facing some challenges lately, with inflation and other factors holding down markets around the world. If you want a tech stock that's going places, look no further than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). In the fourth quarter of 2022, Roku's active accounts rose 9.9 million year over year to a total of 70 million, while streaming hours increased by 20% to a whopping 87 billion hours.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped 9% in after-hours trading on Feb. 22 after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue for the maker of luxury electric vehicles (EVs) surged nearly tenfold year over year to $258 million, while its net loss narrowed from $1.