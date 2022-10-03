Is It Time To Consider Buying HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine HCA Healthcare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is HCA Healthcare Worth?

Good news, investors! HCA Healthcare is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HCA Healthcare’s ratio of 8.1x is below its peer average of 18.98x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because HCA Healthcare’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of HCA Healthcare look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of HCA Healthcare, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HCA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HCA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HCA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about HCA Healthcare as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in HCA Healthcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

