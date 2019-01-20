Is It Time To Consider Buying Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)?

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NasdaqGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Heartland Financial USA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Heartland Financial USA still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 25.23%, trading at US$47.54 compared to my intrinsic value of $37.96. This means that the opportunity to buy Heartland Financial USA at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Heartland Financial USA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Heartland Financial USA look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 58% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Heartland Financial USA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HTLF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe HTLF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HTLF for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HTLF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Heartland Financial USA. You can find everything you need to know about Heartland Financial USA in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Heartland Financial USA, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

