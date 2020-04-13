Is It Time To Consider Buying Helvetia Holding AG (VTX:HELN)?

Helvetia Holding AG (VTX:HELN), which is in the insurance business, and is based in Switzerland, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SWX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Helvetia Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Helvetia Holding?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.44x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.83x, which means if you buy Helvetia Holding today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Helvetia Holding should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Helvetia Holding’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Helvetia Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.0% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Helvetia Holding. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HELN appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on HELN, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HELN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HELN should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Helvetia Holding.