Is It Time To Consider Buying HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1)?

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1), is not the largest company out there, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on HT&E’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is HT&E Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HT&E’s ratio of 13.16x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy HT&E today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since HT&E’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of HT&E look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. HT&E's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HT1’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HT1? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HT1, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for HT1, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into HT&E, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for HT&E and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in HT&E, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

