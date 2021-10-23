Is It Time To Consider Buying IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£5.65 and falling to the lows of UK£4.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IG Design Group's current trading price of UK£4.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IG Design Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is IG Design Group worth?

According to my valuation model, IG Design Group seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy IG Design Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £5.39, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that IG Design Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from IG Design Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. IG Design Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IGR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IGR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for IG Design Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in IG Design Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

