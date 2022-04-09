Is It Time To Consider Buying Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Ituran Location and Control’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Ituran Location and Control still cheap?

Great news for investors – Ituran Location and Control is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $35.96, but it is currently trading at US$23.43 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Ituran Location and Control’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Ituran Location and Control generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ituran Location and Control's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ITRN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ITRN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ITRN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Ituran Location and Control at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ituran Location and Control.

