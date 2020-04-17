Is It Time To Consider Buying IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL)?

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL), which is in the media business, and is based in Australia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on IVE Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is IVE Group worth?

Good news, investors! IVE Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that IVE Group’s ratio of 3.99x is below its peer average of 16.29x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because IVE Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from IVE Group?

ASX:IGL Past and Future Earnings April 17th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IVE Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IGL is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IGL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IGL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on IVE Group. You can find everything you need to know about IVE Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in IVE Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

