Is It Time To Consider Buying Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE)?

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£3.69 and falling to the lows of UK£2.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kape Technologies' current trading price of UK£2.80 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kape Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Kape Technologies?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kape Technologies’s ratio of 49.81x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 48.97x, which means if you buy Kape Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Kape Technologies should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Kape Technologies’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Kape Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kape Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KAPE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at KAPE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KAPE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KAPE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Kape Technologies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Kape Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

