Is It Time To Consider Buying Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)?

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$176 and falling to the lows of US$108. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Medifast's current trading price of US$117 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Medifast’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Medifast Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Medifast is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $191.00, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Medifast’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Medifast generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Medifast, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MED is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MED, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MED for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Medifast has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

