Is It Time To Consider Buying MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)?

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$33.24 and falling to the lows of US$15.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MillerKnoll's current trading price of US$15.60 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MillerKnoll’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In MillerKnoll?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.6x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.22x, which means if you buy MillerKnoll today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that MillerKnoll should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that MillerKnoll’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from MillerKnoll?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. MillerKnoll's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MLKN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MLKN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MLKN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MLKN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that MillerKnoll is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

